Supporters hold rally for city’s historic water tower
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Local historian Barry Crawford believes the water tower that stands above Main Street in Pickens is “worth saving for future generations to enjoy.”
“That’s the best billboard you could ever have for a town,” he said. “The best marketing tool you could ever have for a town.”
In March, Pickens City Council received an assessment of the empty tower that said the tower “was in very, very bad shape,” with issues that included high levels
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login