Surveying the damage
The sun rose on Monday morning with many local residents in shock at the destruction done by overnight storms. Two tornadoes touched down in Pickens County, and high winds and heavy rain caused even more widespread damage. Although there were no deaths in the county, several people were injured, thousands found themselves without power, and many residents were forced to spend the day dealing with insurance companies, downed trees and limbs and storm cleanup. Photos by Kerry Gilstrap/Courier