SWU names Barker to lead school

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University has named Dr. William D. Barker as its 19th president, following Dr. William C. Crothers, who has served as interim president since Dr. Todd Voss retired in June 2021.

Southern Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve Barker, who will begin his presidency on July 25.

“We are grateful to be able to welcome Dr. Barker as president of SWU,” search committee chairman Rev. Jerry Lumston said. “We were blessed with a strong slate of candidates, but his broad gift set and endearing spirit provide a clear mission fit for us at this key juncture in the SWU story.”

“We are thrilled to offer the presidency of Southern Wesleyan University to Dr.

