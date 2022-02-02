SWU opens success center for veterans

CENTRAL — A new center on the Southern Wesleyan University campus is designed to support the needs of students who are affiliated with the military.

Officials cut the ribbon on the Warriors CARE Center on Friday afternoon.

The veterans success center is housed on the first floor of Stuart-Bennett Hall.

Interim SWU president William Crothers welcomed the crowd to the ceremony.

“This is a very unique opportunity for us as a small college to have a veterans center,” he said.

For years, Southern Wesleyan University has been recognized as a Military-Friendly School, Crothers said.

