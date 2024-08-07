Taking the field

Pickens County’s four public high schools returned to the field on Friday for the first day of fall practice. Pictured above: Pickens High School prepares for season two under head coach James Reynolds. The Blue Flame are set to open the season again county foe Easley on Aug. 23, while Daniel and Liberty will take Chapman and Fountain Inn, respectively. Those interested in full color schedule posters featuring each Pickens County squad can find them at the Courier office or one of the more than 30 advertisers pictured on the posters. Bru Nimmons/Courier