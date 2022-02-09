Taking the next step

Under the watchful eye of Lions football coach Jeff Fruster, left, and family members, standout Daniel High School defensive lineman Jahiem Lawson signed a letter of intent on National Signing Day last week to stay home and play football at Clemson University. Lawson — whose brother, Shaq, was also a standout at Daniel before turning a Clemson scholarship into a first-round NFL draft selection — will have plenty of familiar faces on campus with him, as five of his teammates from the Lions’ two-time state champion squad also signed with the Tigers as preferred walk-ons. The six future Tigers were among 14 Daniel seniors who signed to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level, along with six from Liberty High School and two from Easley High School. To read about all of the local athletes who signed with colleges last week, go deeper into our Website/ Bru Nimmons/Courier