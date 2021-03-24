Taking their shot

School district staff get first COVID vaccine

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — School District of Pickens County employees had the opportunity last weekend to get their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Friday is our first vaccine date, so every employee in the district will have the option of taking the vaccine,” district superintendent Danny Merck said. “We’ve divided the Easley and Pickens attendance areas that will actually go to Kmart in Greenville on Friday and Saturday to have their first vaccine. Daniel and Liberty will go to Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital on Friday for their first vaccine. So, we’re kind of splitting it up.”

While every school district employee had the opportunity

