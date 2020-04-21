Teen charged in Clemson hotel shooting

CLEMSON — A shooting early Saturday morning that led to the arrest of a 15-year-old remains under investigation by the Clemson Police Department.

Chief Jeff Stone said Monday morning he could not release any details about the case — including how the teenager was able to enter the hotel — since the shooting is still under investigation. Stone also said warrants cannot be released since the shooter is a juvenile.

Police responded at 4:45 a.m. to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Tiger Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in a room where she was staying with the suspect. Stone said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Stone added the victim was still hospitalized and receiving treatment on Monday.