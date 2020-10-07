Teen dies at waterfall

SUNSET — A Florida teen died Monday evening after falling from a waterfall in Pickens County.

Isaiah Oertel, 14, of North Port, Fla,. fell from Laurel Fork Falls at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley. She said Oertel died of blunt force trauma.

Several agencies were called to respond for a rescue operation after Oertel fell, and his body was found early Tuesday morning.

Kelley said the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.