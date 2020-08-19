Testing reveals possible unmarked black graves on Clemson campus

CLEMSON — Ground-penetrating radar has revealed the possible locations of more than 200 unmarked graves in Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson University campus believed to date back more than a century.

The graves are thought to be those of enslaved people who worked from about 1830 to 1865 on John C. Calhoun’s Fort Hill Plantation and later as sharecroppers and black laborers, including convicted individuals involved in the construction of Clemson College from 1890 to 1915. All are believed to be African Americans.

The university has reached out to leadership in the

