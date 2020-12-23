Tetter earns Liberty Police Department’s TREE award

By Derek Thomas

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The Thomas’ Recognition of Excellent Employee (T.RE.E.) service award is an annual award that was started in 2019 to recognize the hard work, dedication and loyalty of the workers of the Liberty Police Department.

This year’s winner was Capt. Vic Tetter, who started working at the Liberty Police Department in 2013. Since that time, Tetter has earned three promotions and served the agency well, according to Chief Adam Gilstrap.

Tetter is a hard worker who is dedicated to the Liberty Police Department, Gilstrap said. During his career with the Liberty Police Department, he has grown

