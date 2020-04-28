The lord of the harvest

As this year has been different than any we have known, I hope you have found a way to make it one of the most meaningful and personal spiritual experiences with God ever.

As the darkness of winter fades and the light of spring emerges, we miss our time of being together, but we can still read, study and worship God, as we take advantage of this time to enjoy His presence.

We recently remembered Good Friday as the day our Lord was scourged, tortured, humiliated and was crucified for those who would believe. What a demonstration of love, as His sacrifice became the only way we could be forgiven. The blood He shed is the foundation of our salvation, and it’s impossible to imagine the agony and suffering He went through. All because He loved us.

His final words from the cross, “It is finished” (John 19:30), meant that God had accepted His sacrifice as the ransom and payment for our sins.

While that day 2000 years ago was the greatest demonstration of love the world has ever known, it was only a prelude to when He arose from the dead three days later. The devil thought he had defeated God’s plan, but he should have known the Almighty has all authority and power!

Today we can walk with confidence in God’s grace because Jesus is victorious! As His children, we can dwell in the secret place of the Most High because our heavenly Father purchased us and adopted us into His family, and we will live with Him forever!

Throughout the Bible, we are warned that “it is later than you think.” Paul writes to Christians in Romans 13:11–12, “The hour has already come for you to wake up from your slumber, because our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed. The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.”

There are millions of people around the world who do not have God’s peace at this moment, because they have never found a personal relationship with Him. The good news is that as a demonstration of His infinite compassion, Christ, who is the Prince of Peace, willingly went to the cross so that we could be born-again. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

He looked beyond our fault and saw our need, and at this very moment, He invites everyone to accept His gift of salvation. The God of endless mercy sent His Son Jesus Christ into a fallen world so that through our faith in this glorious gospel, we can be transformed into a new creation.

Jesus is waiting to rescue, deliver and restore all those who sincerely love Him and who see their desperate need to be redeemed.

We are living in the end of the age, and Christ as the Lord of the harvest invites all who will accept His invitation to become a member of His family. This defines His amazing grace, and as His followers, our mission is to obey His command to tell the world about this life-changing opportunity.

God is moving all over the globe, and I believe a spiritual awakening is coming. We know the bad things are growing worse, but the good things are getting better! Join me in praying for revival, and may we be prepared to serve Him in this miraculous outpouring of His Spirit.

As many of you are staying home at this time, I encourage you to take some time and read Joel chapter 2 and Acts chapter 2 as nourishment for your soul. The resurrection is a spiritual reality which daily fills the hearts of those who know and love Jesus Christ with joy and hope. The tomb was rolled away, and when His friends looked inside; He was not there! Death nor the grave could not hold Him!

Once again, the God of all creation proved that Jesus is the King of kings and has all power and authority in heaven and earth, and we can never express our gratitude for Him becoming the spiritual bridge from heaven to earth. He accomplished His mission and left us with blessed assurance that He will return for His children as the Bible proclaims. Christ is risen, God is on His throne, and He will reign forever!

Dr. Billy Holland is a Christian author, freelance writer, outreach minister and community chaplain. To learn more, visit billyhollandministries.com.