The price of ignorance

Everything has a price. It may not be labeled with a $19.99 tag or be evident what the price is at the time, but a cost is associated with most everything we purchase or the choices we make.

At the moment, America has an ignorance problem. Rather than educating ourselves on what’s happening with current events, we’re relying on social media to drive our opinions of the world. We see social media influencers and celebrities living a life the average American could never afford, and yet, there’s a desire to attain their status and wealth. This desire leads to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login