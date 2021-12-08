Thomas Alexander elected SC Senate president

By Norm Cannada

Courtesy The Journal

ncannada@upstatetoday.com

COLUMBIA — An Oconee County native who also represents a portion of Pickens County is now the elected leader of the South Carolina State Senate.

State Sen. Thomas Alexander of Walhalla was unanimously elected Senate president during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

He is the second Senate president in a position that was formed in January 2019 after a change was instituted allowing senators to elect one of their own as president after the lieutenant governor became the governor’s running mate.

State Sen. Harvey Peeler resigned as president earlier in the meeting Monday to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login