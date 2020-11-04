Trump, Graham and Carter are county’s choices

72 percent voter turnout smashes previous highs

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS COUNTY — Election Day saw huge turnouts all over the country, and it was no different in Pickens County, as more than 72 percent of all registered voters in Pickens County, a new record high, cast ballots that will shape the country for the next four years.

The county also saw its highest number of absentee ballots ever cast, with a whopping 24,673 voters making it out to the polls early or mailing in their ballots due to the state of emergency option afforded in response to the COVID-19 virus. Overall, Pickens County had a turnout of 57,753 out of 79,896 registered voters.

Pickens County voters overwhelmingly let it be known that Republican Donald Trump was their choice for president, with Trump winning easily over Democrat Joe Biden by a wide margin. The Trump-Pence ticket garnered 42,759 votes, while Biden-Harris managed 13,625 votes, with 62 of 64 precincts reporting.

Other candidates getting votes for president in Pickens County were Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy Spike Cohen (790), Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (162) and Alliance Party candidates Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson (39).

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, retained his seat and won the county by picking up 42,367 votes, defeating Democrat Jaime Harrison (14,036) and Constitution party candidate Bill Bledsoe(897).

Congressman Jeff Duncan took a victory over Hosea Cleveland in the U.S. House District 3 race, with 44,606 votes to Cleveland’s 12,393 votes with 63 of 70 precincts reporting.

For the S.C. House District 3 seat, Republican Jerry Carter faced Democrat Eunice Lehmacher. Carter got the win, with 9,183 votes to Lehmacher’s 4,813.

In Clemson, Robert Halfacre defeated Jerry Chapman and Arthur Sears to be elected mayor. Halfacre secured 3,141 votes, compared to Chapman’s 1,588 and Sears’ 189.

Five candidates were vying for three seats on Clemson City Council. Incumbent Jon Ducworth (2,839) won a seat along with newcomers Bob Brookover (2,669) and Catherine Watt (2,506), with Jacquie Myers (2,196) and Kristopher Irmiter (1,366) falling short.

All results are unofficial and will be finalized and certified on Friday.