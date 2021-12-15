‘Unbelievable’: Tigers win third soccer national title
By Michael Crouchley
Courtesy The Journal
CARY, N.C. — After an NCAA Tournament run filled with upsets and penalty-shootout heroics, the Clemson men’s soccer team captured its third national championship in program history on Sunday.
After winning penalty shootouts over top-seeded Oregon State in the quarterfinals and fourth-seeded Notre Dame in the Final Four on Friday, Clemson forward Isaiah Reid scored two early goals against second-seeded Washington on Sunday afternoon in Cary, N.C.
Clemson’s experienced defense carried it the rest of the way, as the eighth-seeded Tigers
