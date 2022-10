By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The theme of United Way of Pickens County’s recent 2022 annual meeting and celebration was “United We Grow.”

The support of the organization’s donors, staff and volunteers has allowed the organization to grow through tumultuous times.

United Way of Pickens County oresident Julie Capaldi asked attendees to “picture

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login