University to celebrate 2020 grads

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Clemson University is postponing its August commencement ceremony in order to focus on starting the fall semester safely, according to Clemson president Jim Clements.

Clements discussed commencement during an update he issued Friday.

“I pledged to the Class of 2020 that we would hold in-person commencement ceremonies on campus once it was safe to do so in order to celebrate the achievements of our students in a manner they deserve,” Clements said.

Plans are in the works to celebrate both the May and August 2020 graduating classes, he said.

The traditional August graduation ceremony has been postponed “so that we can focus our energies on a safe on-time start to the fall semester,” Clements said.

The university is now planning to hold on-campus commencement ceremonies for its May and August 2020 graduates the weekend of Oct. 9-11, he said.

“Moving our August commencement to later in the year also gives us additional time to create a special experience for this very special group of graduates,” Clements said. “We have received many suggestions on how to make commencement memorable for the Class of 2020, and we’re hard at work to do just that.”

More details about the October commencement exercises will be provided in the coming weeks, he said.

“For now, please consider this to be your ‘save the date’ invitation, and know that we are very excited to welcome our newest graduates back to campus in October,” Clements said.