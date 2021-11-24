Unthankful with a side of gratitude

I’m sure you’re all dying to hear about the many wonderful things I’m thankful for!

I’ll get to that.

First, let me tell you about some of the things I’m UNthankful for!

Now, I don’t mean to be unthankful to the Creator for anything that He, in his infinite wisdom, has called into being — because, as you will see, everything on my unthankful list also has a thankful side.

For example:

I’m unthankful for a tiny little thing that popped into existence a couple of years ago called

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login