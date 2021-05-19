Upcountry Fiber created as rural broadband service provider

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS – A partnership between two utility cooperatives will create a new internet service provider that will bring high-speed broadband internet to Pickens County, including areas that are challenging to serve and have little internet access.

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative (BREC) and West Carolina Rural Telephone Cooperative announced on Tuesday the creation of Upcountry Fiber and an investment of more than $150 million.

The partnership will cover more than 1,800 square miles and will be broken into multiple projects rolling out over a forecasted five-year rollout in both

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login