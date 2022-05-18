Upstate Food Co-op set to hold grand reopening in Six Mile

SIX MILE — The Upstate Food Co-op is set to host a grand reopening event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its move to 137 S. Main St. in Six Mile.

The Upstate Food Co-op is a member-owned volunteer organization that has been in business for 44 years. Saturday’s even will offer an opportunity to take a tour of the co-op, see the co-op’s products, register for prizes and enjoy seasonal samples. The event is open to all. No membership is required.

The Upstate Food Co-op is the only food co-op in Upstate South Carolina. The co-op originated from a practical need in the mid-1970s, when several families

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login