Upstate in midst of blood supply, donor shortage

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

UPSTATE — A combination of a high demand for blood and a low number of blood donors is creating a potentially dangerous situation in the Upstate, according to Delisa English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection.

English and officials with regional hospitals held an emergency press conference over the shortage Thursday morning.

“We simply cannot keep pace with the unprecedented need for blood,” English said. “It’s worsened by the fact that we are seeing the lowest donor turnout than we’ve ever seen before. At this moment in time, we need all blood types.”

Hospitals are seeing a higher need for blood, as the number of previously deferred surgeries has increased and trauma cases are climbing, she said.

Tropical Storm Elsa is “a reminder that things can change in

