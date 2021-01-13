US attorney launches letter campaign for officers
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COLUMBIA — The United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina is encouraging residents to write thank you notes to the law enforcement officers in their area.
Last week, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy announced that his office was launching a “Thank a Law Enforcement Officer” campaign.
The campaign encourages the public to send thank you notes to the law enforcement offices in their area, he said
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login