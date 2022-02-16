Veteran presented with Quilt of Valor

PICKENS — Vietnam veteran Bob Cirkus was awarded the prestigious Quilt of Valor on Feb. 10 at the Market at the Mill in Pickens.

Cirkus, who has spent nearly 20 years raising funds for veterans and their families, served his country with the 25th Army Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1966-67.

Since 2003, Cirkus has raised more than $200,000 for the National Guard Friends of Readiness Groups in South Carolina and New

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login