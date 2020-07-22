Virtual COVID-19 town hall planned next week

PICKENS — Community members are invited to attend a virtual COVID-19 town hall next week.

At 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, a team of local experts will gather on Zoom to provide valuable information and answer participants’ questions about the virus.

The event will be hosted and moderated by local hospital social worker Eunice Lehmacher.

Central Town Councilman Rev. Joe Moss will be discussing how his town passed a mask ordinance in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Clemson University professor Dr. David Freedman will update participants on his research regarding the current levels of the virus in the wastewater in local communities.

Registered nurse Smith Heavner-Sullivan will talk about how the crisis is affecting health care workers and provide some insight about the spread, symptoms, etc. of the virus.

Participants will also be able to ask each of the panelists questions.

Anyone interested in asking questions about COVID-19 or learning more about the virus’ impact on the community is encouraged to participated. For more information, RSVP or direct further questions to Annalisa Bell at ambell.euniceforsc@gmail.com. A Zoom link to the event will be emailed to participants after they RSVP.