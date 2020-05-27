Virus continues to impact local summer events

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced area officials to delay, limit or cancel some events planned for this summer.

In a letter sent to town residents, Six Mile’s Independence Day Committee announced changes to this year’s 4th of July Celebration.

“Unfortunately, since our state and country are not yet fully opened due to COVID-19, we are going to have to limit this year’s event to a fireworks-only event,” the letter said. “This means we will not have the food, entertainment and games we have had in previous years.”

The decision was made “for the safety of our community,” the letter said.

“We are still working on the details of how our residents will be able to view the fireworks,” the letter said. “We would like for them to be able to set up lawn chairs in the park at a safe distance, but it may have to be from their cars. We will communicate those decisions as the date gets closer.”

Updates will be posted on the Six Mile Independence Day Facebook page, the letter said.

Since this year’s event is smaller in scope, “we will not need as much financial help as we have in the past,” the letter said.

“However, we are asking that if you are able, that you consider donating to help with the fireworks, as they are very costly and are paid for and donated by a local resident,” the letter said.

Donation checks should be made out to the Town of Six Mile — July 4 and mailed to the Town of Six Mile, Attn: Independence Day, P.O. Box 429, Six Mile, SC 29682.

“We are very much looking forward to this event and would greatly appreciate you seriously considering how you can help again make this an exciting time for our community,” the letter said.

Easley officials announced that the city’s farmers market will be suspended until at least July 11. The farmers market’s season traditionally kicks off in April.

“This decision was made carefully due to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout our local and national community,” a city news release issued May 19 said.

A drive-thru farmers market was discussed, “but the demand was not there from vendors or the customers,” the release said.

“We do not want to waste anyone’s time when they could be utilizing another venue or go another route to help their business,” the release said. “We understand that during these hard times, farmers and crafters are hurting to get their products out. However, during this time, the city of Easley would like to encourage those vendors to utilize social media and other self-marketing strategies that could aid your farm/business.”

Vendors wishing to have their business or farm promoted on the Easley Farmers Market Facebook page should contact City Hall at contactus@cityofeasley.com, the release said.

“Customers in search of a product usually purchased from an Easley Farmers Market vendor should also contact City Hall at the same email address and we will try our best to point you in the right direction,” the release said.

“Suspending the Easley Farmers Market was a very hard decision to make, but it is for the well-being of the vendors and the customers who attend the market,” the release said. “We hope that in the next two months, the number of positive cases locally will decrease enough to reopen the market safely around August.”

Monitor the Easley Farmers Market Facebook page and cityofeasley.com for future updates regarding the farmers market, the release said.

City officials understand that businesses, restaurants and other venues are starting to open and “are thrilled that the economy is seeing a light at the end of this long tunnel,” the release said.

“But right now, opening a public event such as the Easley Farmers Market is not something the city is comfortable doing,” the release said.

The Watermelon Crawl Festival, set for July 25 at the Hagood Mill, has been postponed until next year, according to event organizers.

“Due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty in the coming months, Pickens County, the S.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame and our partners have decided to postpone the Watermelon Crawl Festival until July 31, 2021,” a post on the event’s Facebook page announced on May 19. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to celebrating with you in 2021.”

Last year, officials with the county and the S.C. Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame announced the Watermelon Crawl Festival would be moving from Belton to the Hagood Mill.