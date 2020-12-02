Virus forces county to raise restrictions

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — While the county government and county facilities are not shutting down, steps are being taken as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both Pickens County and South Carolina as a whole.

County administrator Ken Roper and emergency services director Billy Gibson discussed those steps, which went into effect Monday, during a Facebook livestream last week.

After the county shut down suddenly in March due to the pandemic, it took a three-phase approach to reopening in May and June.

“We are reverting back to Phase 2 as a county,” Roper said Friday. “It does not mean that the county is shutting down. It does not mean that the county facilities are shutting down. It means that we’re taking some measured responses, some measured actions, to try and help what we anticipate will be a

