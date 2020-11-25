VIRUS SHOWS NO SIGN OF SLOWING DOWN IN COUNTY
COLUMBIA — With five new confirmed deaths and one probable death since last week, Pickens County is continuing to see a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the confirmed COVID-19 deaths of five elderly Pickens County residents and the probable death of one elderly
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login