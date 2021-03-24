Voters in Pickens, Clemson hit polls

COUNTY — Voters in Pickens and Clemson went to the polls Tuesday to elect a new city councilman in special elections to fill vacant seats, with results unavailable at press time.

In Pickens, Allen Brewer, Ed Leese and Robert Nealy were vying for the seat vacated by the resignation of Donna Owen. Jonathan Baker’s name also appeared on the ballot, but he had dropped out of the race and endorsed Nealy.

Clemson voters were choosing between Jim Borick, John Fulmer and Greg Rice to fill the remaining term of the seat formerly held by Robert Halfacre, who resigned his council seat after being elected mayor.

To find out the winners of the races, visit yourpickenscounty.com or check the Courier’s Facebook page.