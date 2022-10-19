Wave bounce back with blowout win over Berea

By Eugene Jolley

GREENVILLE — It was a record-setting night Friday night as Easley shut out Berea 56-0 last week.

Easley sophomore quarterback Kalab Sutton passed for six touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Green Wave clinched a state playoff berth with the win.

The six touchdowns was the most thrown in a game by an Easley player in the last three decades.

The six scores gave Sutton 28 touchdowns for the

