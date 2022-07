O beautiful, for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain. For purple mountains majesty above the …

#blood in the streets

#killer on the rooftop

#pandemonium at the parade

…fruited plain.

I’m sorry; I wanted to write a stream of consciousness piece about the supreme irony of a guy using the freedom won by our patriot forefathers and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login