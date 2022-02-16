Whitaker elected to Liberty council seat

LIBERTY — Local business owner Rhonda Whitaker is the newest member of Liberty City Council after a special election last week.

Whitaker received 45 write-in votes in the Feb. 8 election to earn an at-large council seat in an election to fill the unexpired term of Erica Romo Woods, whose seat was vacated when she was elected as mayor in November.

Whitaker, who owns Flamingo Threads on South Hillcrest Street, was sworn in Monday night by Pickens County Clerk of Court Pat Welborn.