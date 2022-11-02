Wilson: Woman acting as RN had no license

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

UPSTATE — An Anderson woman faces charges after authorities allege she practiced medicine as a registered nurse at Upstate facilities, including two in Easley, without a license.

Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, was arrested on Oct. 24, Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.

Steele faces charges in three jurisdictions, including seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse, one count of financial identity

