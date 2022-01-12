Winter Bluegrass Jubilee set for this month

PICKENS — The sounds of the Southern Appalachians will fill the air at the 10th annual Winter Bluegrass Jubilee at Pickens High School later this month.

The annual indoor music festival, which operates as a fundraiser for the Young Appalachian Musicians program, is set for Jan. 22.

“We will be back in the Pickens High School Fine Arts Center for the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee,” said Russ Hennessee, who coordinates the event along with his wife, Sondra. “We can’t wait to reunite with our

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login