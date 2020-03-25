Woman, 25, dies after fall

SUNSET — A Simpsonville woman died over the weekend after falling from the top of a Pickens County waterfall in the middle of the night.

Taylor Coleman, 25, was camping with friends when she fell from the top of Laurel Fork Falls in Sunset around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley.

Emergency officials responded to the scene just before 4 a.m., according to Pickens County Emergency Management, which said the woman fell about 75 feet.

After steep terrain prevented crews from extricating Coleman by ground, the S.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team was called to help

Kelley said Coleman was later pronounced dead at Prisma Health Greenville. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.