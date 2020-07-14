Woman charged with tax evasion

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — A Central woman is accused of evading taxes on more than $1 million in income.

Julie Ann Scott, 63, is charged with seven counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

SCDOR agents arrested Scott on July 8, the release said. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Police Department assisted in the arrest, the release said.

Scott is an independent contractor, the release said.

Warrants allege that Scott failed to file individual income tax returns from 2012 through 2018. During that period, she earned $1,321,444, resulting in a tax liability totaling $77,538, the release said.

Warrants allege Scott removed money from her bank account every month to prevent the Department of Revenue from determining her income and levying the account.

Scott faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge if convicted, the release said.

Scott was held in the Pickens County Detention Center and later released on a $70,000 personal recognizance bond.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws, the release said.

“By taking enforcement action against non-compliant taxpayers, the department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply,” the release said.

Anyone who suspects or knows of an individual or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, is urged to contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation.

Tax Violation Complaint Forms can be found at dor.sc.gov and submitted to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mailed to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.