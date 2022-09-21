Woman dies days after crash

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

NORRIS — A Sumter woman died Sunday, several days after suffering injuries in a wreck in Pickens County.

Pickens County deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victim as Tracey Harvin, 59.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday at Garrett Drive and North Norris Drive in Norris, Harrison said.

Harvin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died of her injuries Sunday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to Harrison.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.