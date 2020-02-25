Woman gets prison time for hit and run

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Greenville woman was sentenced last week for a 2018 hit and run that severely injured a Six Mile man.

Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced Trista Sanders on Feb. 19 to 10 years in prison suspended to four and a half years, followed by five years probation, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The collision occurred at the intersection of S.C. 183 (Main Street) and Durham Mill Road in Pickens at 10:10 p.m. July 4, 2018, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Sutherland said at the time.

The collision occurred as a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven

