EASLEY — An Anderson woman died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle car accident.

Pickens County deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victim as Reanna Robinson, 21, of William Walker Road in Anderson.

The accident occurred on U.S. 123 near S.C. 124, about a mile north of Easley, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Master Trooper Gary

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login