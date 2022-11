EASLEY — A 2-year-old boy was killed in a car accident near Easley last week.

Pickens County deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victim as Ethan Shane Rampey.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on Finley Road, 2.5 miles south of Easley, according to Master Trooper

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login