Wreck claims local woman, great-grandson
Man arrested on 4 counts of felony DUI in deadly crash
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — A man has been charged with four counts of felony driving under the influence after a wreck that killed a Pickens woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson last week.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victims as 70-year-old Gladys Holbrooks of Kenemer Lane in Pickens and her great-grandson, Cameron Durham.
The wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. Nov. 4 on U.S. Highway 123 just south of U.S. Highway 178,
