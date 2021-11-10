Wreck claims local woman, great-grandson

Man arrested on 4 counts of felony DUI in deadly crash

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A man has been charged with four counts of felony driving under the influence after a wreck that killed a Pickens woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victims as 70-year-old Gladys Holbrooks of Kenemer Lane in Pickens and her great-grandson, Cameron Durham.

The wreck happened around 6:45 p.m. Nov. 4 on U.S. Highway 123 just south of U.S. Highway 178,

