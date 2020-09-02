Wrecks claim 4 lives Sunday

EASLEY — A Liberty woman died after a wrong-way head-on collision on U.S. Highway 123 near Easley on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after a single-car wreck that killed three people in Clemson.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan said Brittany PalPal-Latoc, 34, of 132 Yates Road, died at the scene of Sunday night’s wreck, which happened at 10:46 p.m. at the Georges Creek bridge.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said SUV going north in the southbound lanes of Highway 123

