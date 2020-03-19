YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville temporarily closing through April 1

EASLEY – The YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville has kicked off its Annual Campaign, sharing the exciting work being done in the community as the organization seeks to continue its life-changing work in the community.

These are truly unprecedented times. COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is now a global pandemic and we are uncertain about the days ahead. It’s hard to imagine more difficult circumstances for our community and our YMCA. We are a Christ-centered community organization with a mission of putting Christian principles into practice through our powerful programs that can change lives for the better. Our hope is always to build relationships and community through serving one another. But the nature of this virus, and how it spreads, presents significant challenges for us all. This virus stands in direct contrast to what we do here at the YMCA. Isolation vs relationships. COVID-19 works best when people are gathered and interact.

In light of that, in order to protect the health of our community, and with an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close all YMCA facilities for 2 weeks, effective Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00pm. Our plan is to reopen Wednesday, April 1st at 8:00am. However, we will continue to evaluate the risks and will determine whether conditions allow us to reopen as planned.

We will continue to operate our full day childcare programs in Easley and Powdersville for elementary age

students of families who work in the healthcare, emergency response and other critical industries. We will increase our disinfecting procedures and use activity isolation during program time. We will maintain smaller group sizes and limit the number of children per site. Offering this service is in an effort to support our amazing healthcare professionals and emergency personnel who are working on the frontlines of what is to come.

During our temporary closure, we ask that everyone adheres to the President’s recommendation of no gatherings of more than 10 people. Even though our YMCA is closed, our leadership plans to work closely with local officials, emergency agencies, school systems, and health care organizations to support our community however we can. We are already working with medical professionals to position ourselves as a resource for childcare and coordinating efforts to serve the most vulnerable.

As we navigate through this rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to make decisions in wisdom, prayer, and counsel from other leaders, and a strong determination to serve you and our community. Above all, I urge you to allow this moment to move your heart to what is most important in life. I pray that this moment will remind us of the sovereignty of God and the truth of the Gospel.

Sid Collins,

President and CEO YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville