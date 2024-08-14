Young Appalachian Musicians grateful

The Young Appalachian Musicians would like to extend our sincerest thank you to the South Carolina Arts Commission for its astounding generosity this year!

The South Carolina Arts Commission has been a constant partner to Young Appalachian Musicians and Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music Inc. over the years. It is no secret, so many impactful programs would be nonexistent without their support. The South Carolina Arts Commission has given thousands to the betterment of the program this year, particularly in three impressive

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login