Your Honest Mechanic opens doors in Easley

Your Honest Mechanic LLC held its grand opening recently at 5108 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. They are Master Certified Toyota technicians with more than 20 years experience, specializing in Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Acura service and repair. They also perform all manufacturer interval services, diagnostics and repairs and service all other Japanese imports. For more information, call (864) 760-5742. Pictured, from left, are Gaylene Coover, owner Kevin Fusco, Lindsay Coover, Gail Fusco and Brittany Chapman from Alliance Pickens.